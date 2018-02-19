XLRI placements 2018: All students get job offers, average salary at Rs 20.1 lakh

New Delhi: The Xavier School of Management (XLRI) one of the premier business school in India has successfully concluded placement for the outgoing batch of 2016-18 of its flagship programme Two-year Postgraduate Diploma in Management – HRM and BM with all 358 candidates securing offers through the final recruitment process in 3.5 days.

The final recruitment process saw participation from 132 recruiters with 370 offers, inclusive of 29 first time recruiters.

The median salary offered to the batch is Rs 21 lakh per annum while the while the average is Rs 20.1 lakh per annum, XLRI said in a statement.

The business school saw participation from public sector firms like GAIL, IOCL and HPCL along with first-time recruiters like National Housing Bank and India Health Action Trust.

Prof Uday Damodaran, Chairperson, Placements of XLRI, said, “This has been a good year for both of summer as well as final recruitments. We are extremely grateful to all the recruiters for showing belief in the XLRI brand and our students. We are hoping that our relationship with the recruiters will go from strength to strength and would be fruitful for all parties involved.”

XLRI, Director, FR. E Abraham, said, "We are happy to announce that this year’s placement season has witnessed a remarkable increase in both the number of offers and recruiters. Interest in XLRI’s students has been tremendous with top companies recruiting. We attribute the excellent placements this year as an affirmation by the industry of the high-standard of management-centric education that we strive to deliver to our students."

In HR program, students secured excellent job offers across sectors viz. Consulting, FMCG, General Management and other sectors in large numbers.

In the consulting sector, reputed management consulting firms such as The Boston Consulting Group, Accenture Technology Consulting, Deloitte S&O, KPMG, EY, Deloitte and PwC recruited from the consulting domain.

In Marketing and FMCG, top firms Salike P&G, Colgate Palmolive, Hindustan Unilever Limited, Nestle, RB Johnson & Johnson, Mondelez, ITC India, AB InBev, and Heinz were among the regular recruiter from the FMCG sector.

In the financial services sector, top recruiter like Avendus Capital, JP Morgan Chase, Citibank, DBS, Societe Generale, Edelweiss and Standard Chartered represented the sector.