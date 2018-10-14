हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mulayam Singh Yadav

Yadav pari'war' in the open again: Mulayam Yadav’s Daughter-in-law Aparna sides with chacha Shivpal Yadav

Shivpal had launched the Samajwadi Secular Morcha after quitting the Samajwadi Party in August this year.

The infighting in the Yadav family in Uttar Pradesh is back in the open. Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's daughter in law Aparna Yadav on Saturday openly sided with his brother Shivpal Yadav. Aparna sought cooperation from all parties for 'chacha' Shivpal's Samajwadi Secular Morcha and declared her support for the party.

Aparna on Saturday shared the dais with Shivpal at an event in Lucknow. "We had called for a meeting of 24 political parties. If everyone comes together, we will all become one force. We should come together to emerge as a combined stronger force. I want this  Samajwadi Secular Morcha to grow stronger," she said. She also added that she had always respected Shivpal Yadav and will work towards building the party. 

Aparna is married to Prateek, son of Mulayam's second wife Sadhna Gupta. She has often given statements against the party and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav's stand over issues. 

While Akhilesh and Shivpal have often spoken publicly against each other, Mulayam does not seem to be keen on burning any bridges. Mulayam had last week shared the stage with Shivpal at a public function with his brother Shivpal. 

Shivpal had later said that he had the "blessings" of his elder brother. "It is our responsibility to carry forward Ram Manohar Lohia's legacy. If Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) is with us, we will usher in a new revolution in the country," he said.

He had said that expansion efforts are underway for his newly-formed outfit adding that the the party was ready to contest all the 80 parliamentary seats in Uttar Pradesh in the 2019 elections. However, he said that the party will not contest from Mainpuri where Mulayam Singh Yadav will be in the fray.

The Yadav family had seen a public fallout when Akhilesh had removed Shivpal from the post of Samajwadi Party  Uttar Pradesh president soon after assuming charge as the party's national president.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, Aparna Yadav, Shivpal Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Lok Sabha elections 2019

