Not just chaiwallah, here's list of names PM Narendra Modi has been called, as per Amit Shah

Amit Shah said he was not surprised at Aiyar's derogatory comment against Modi, as it had been the culture of the Congress.

By Zee Media Bureau | Updated: Dec 07, 2017, 20:59 PM IST
NEW DELHI: Taking on Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'neech' jibe, BJP chief Amit Shah on Thursday listed several of such "indecent" remarks by Congress leaders against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it had been the "culture" of the party.

He said he was not surprised at Aiyar's derogatory comment against Modi, as it had been the culture of the Congress.

"Yamraj, Maut ka Saudagar, Ravan, Gandi Nali Ka Keeda, Monkey, Rabies Victim, Virus, Bhasmasur, Gangu Teli, Goon. Nobody knows how many times have Congress leaders used this sort of language against Modi in the past. Years have passed, but there has been no change in its culture," Shah said, in a tweet, today.

"Neither shocked nor surprised by Mani Shankar Aiyar’s referring to PM as ‘Neech.’ This is the culture of the Congress Party. People of Gujarat will punish anti-poor, anti-Dalit, anti-Tribal and anti-OBC Congress," he said in another tweet.

This mindset of the Congress against a poor man's son, a reference to Modi, reflected its ideological bankruptcy and "Mughlai mentality", he added.

Shah attributed these remarks to the "hatred" of the Congress against the poor, backwards, Dalits and deprived.

As these sections of the society were progressing now, the opposition party's hatred against them had come out in the form of abusive language, he said.

The people of Gujarat would teach the "anti-OBC, anti-ST and anti-poor" Congress a lesson in the upcoming polls, Shah said.

The BJP stood for decency, good values and development, and it would continue to serve the 125 crore people of India, he added.

Earlier in the day, Aiyar called Modi a "neech aadmi" (vile man), who did "dirty politics", kicking up a row on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

(With Agency inputs)

Trending