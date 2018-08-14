Yamuna crosses danger mark in Delhi again

New Delhi: Almost two weeks after the water level in the Yamuna here receded, the river again started swelling up on Tuesday and breached the danger mark to touch 205.30 meters.

Delhi may witness a flood-like situation as 174,072 cusec water was released from Haryana`s Hathnikund barrage on Monday. At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, 48,716 cusec of water was released from the barrage, a government official said.

"At 8 p.m. on Tuesday additional 23,138 cusec water was released from the barrage," he said.

The water released from the barrage, which provides drinking water to Delhi, normally takes 72 hours to reach the city.

Himachal Pradesh has been receiving heavy rainfall in the past few days due to which the Yamuna is in spate.

The river had crossed the danger mark of 204.83 meters on July 28 after parts of northern India, including Delhi, witnessed heavy rain.

In a review meeting held on Tuesday, the Delhi Chief Secretary has directed all the departments to take the same steps which were taken between July 28 and July 31 -- when the river flowed above the danger mark.

He directed the departments to deploy boats at vulnerable points.

He also directed the officials to remain pro-active to handle any emergency situation.

People living in the riverbeds will be relocated from Wednesday morning to buildings or tents installed by the government in higher areas.