Yamuna river

Yamuna level set to rise further as Haryana releases more water from Hathani barrage

The danger mark of the Yamuna river is 204.83 metres.

ANI photo

New Delhi: An amount of 28253 cusecs of water was released into the Yamuna River from Haryana's Hathani barrage at 6 am on Wednesday. This may cause an increase in the water level.

The Yamuna river which crossed the danger mark on Tuesday was flowing at 205.24 metres in the evening, officials said, warning that the level is expected to further increase.

Nearly 11,19,430 cusecs of water were discharged from Hathani Kund Barrage till 2 PM on Tuesday, the officials said.

The water level is expected to further increase and an alert has been sounded by the authorities, they added.

Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash reviewed flood situation in the Yamuna flood plains and ordered erection of tents and distribution of food among those affected, the officials said.

The discharge from Old Railway Bridge water level at 5 PM was recorded at 205.24 metres.

(With inputs from PTI)

Yamuna riverHaryanaHathani barrage

