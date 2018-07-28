हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yamuna

Yamuna touches 'warning' level, emergency teams on alert in Delhi

Emergency teams have been put on alert and officials are in constant touch with control rooms which are monitoring the situation.

The river was just 16cm short of the 'danger' mark on Friday night. (IANS photo)
Play

New Delhi: People living in low-lying areas and those residing in close proximity to Yamuna in the capital city have been asked to stay alert after the river breached the 'warning' level on Saturday morning.

At around 0800hrs, Yamuna crossed the 'waring' level and was flowing at 204.83m. This after two days of heavy rainfall in Delhi and adjoining areas of NCR, coupled with Haryana releasing 1,15,000 cusec of water from Hathini Kund Barrage on Friday, increasing the water level of the river around the capital.

The 'danger' mark is 206m.

It has been learnt that emergency teams have been put on alert and that officials are in constant touch with control rooms which are monitoring the situation.

People in close proximity to the river may be shifted to safer location if the river continues to rise and that is a possibility because of more showers predicted in the city for Saturday and Sunday.

