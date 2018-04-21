Yashwant Sinha ends all ties with BJP, says taking 'sanyas' from party-politics

NEW DELHI: Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha on Saturday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Today I am taking 'sanyas' from any kind of party politics, today I am ending all ties with the BJP," the veteran leader said.

He made the announcement at an event in Bihar's Patna. He was attending an event 'Rashtra Manch' which was venued at Patna's SKM Hall. "I am announcing here from this stage to end my long time relation with the Bharatiya Janata Party," he said while addressing the first meeting of Rashtra Manch, founded by him.

Attacking the Narendra Modi led-NDA government, the senior leader said that the democracy of the country is under threat. He will launch a countrywide campaign to save the democracy, Yashwant Sinha added.

The 80-year-old leader, who had joined the BJP in the mid-90s, said "Aaj se mera BJP ke saath rishta samapt ho gaya. Main apna sambandh viched kar raha hun BJP se. Main BJP se khud ko alag kar raha hun (From today my relation with BJP is over. I'm severing my ties with the party...)."

He said that from now he will try to unite all non-BJP parties, "I will not join any political party and will have nothing to do with party-politics."

"I am not an aspirant for any top post and I am making it clear here that I am not at all interested to seek any post," he added.

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and leaders of the Opposition including the Congress, the RJD, and the AAP were also present at the event.

Yashwant Sinha held the portfolio of external affairs minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government. He became the finance minister in the same government for the next term. The veteran leader's son Jayant Sinha is currently the Minister of State for Civil Aviation in Narendra Modi's cabinet.

(With inputs from agencies)