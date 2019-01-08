हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Yashwant Sinha

Yashwant Sinha not joining Aam Aadmi Party, clarifies party MP Sanjay Singh

Former Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yashwant Sinha is not joining Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), clarified senior member and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday. 

Dismissing reports of his joining the party, Singh said, “There’s no truth to it.”

Former Finance Minister Yahswant Sinha quit the party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in April 2018. 

"Today I am taking 'sanyas' from any kind of party politics, today I am ending all ties with the BJP," the veteran leader had said.

The 80-year-old leader, who had joined the BJP in the mid-90s, said "Aaj se mera BJP ke saath rishta samapt ho gaya. Main apna sambandh viched kar raha hun BJP se. Main BJP se khud ko alag kar raha hun (From today my relation with BJP is over. I'm severing my ties with the party...)."

He said that from now he will try to unite all non-BJP parties, "I will not join any political party and will have nothing to do with party-politics." 

