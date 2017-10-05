close
Essel Group 90 years
Yashwant Sinha shares dais with Kejriwal, Manish Tewari

Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Thursday shared dais with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress' Manish Tewari at an event here and said if his party takes any action against him for this, that would be the "best day" of his life.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 23:13
New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Yashwant Sinha on Thursday shared dais with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Congress' Manish Tewari at an event here and said if his party takes any action against him for this, that would be the "best day" of his life.

Sinha, who has been criticising the government particularly on handling of the economy, agreed with Kejriwal that an "atmosphere of fear" prevails in the country and urged people to stand up against it.

Attending a function organised for release of Tewari's book 'Tidings of Troubled Times', he also responded to the "Shalya" and "job applicant at 80" barbs apparently directed at him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, respectively.

While countering these, he, however, did not name either Modi or Jaitley.

"Am past caring. That will be the best of my life ... because, for the simple reason that I don't think I am doing anything which calls for action," Sinha said when asked whether he was worried that the BJP could take action against him for sharing the dais with the two opposition leaders.

He said he had grown up in an atmosphere where a politician having relations with leaders from other parties was not akin to "feeling compromised".

At another point, he said the BJP "is my party as much as it is of any of its members".

Sharing Kejriwal's view that an "atmosphere of fear" prevails in the country, Sinha observed, "fear and democracy cannot go together." 

TAGS

Yashwant SinhaBJPNarendra ModiArvind KejriwalManish Tewari

