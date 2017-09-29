close
Yashwant Sinha's remarks 'surgical strike': Congress

BJP leader Sinha, by criticising the economic policies of the Modi government, had exposed its "half-witted" policies, Congress leader Girish Chodankar told the media here.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 20:06
Panaji: The Congress on Friday described former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha`s critique of the Indian economy as the "biggest surgical strike".

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sinha, by criticising the economic policies of the Modi government, had exposed its "half-witted" policies, Congress leader Girish Chodankar told the media here.

"This is the biggest surgical strike. He has exposed the ground realities before the (central) government. This surgical strike raises questions over the direction in which our country is heading," Chodankar said.

Calling Sinha a "good economist", the Congress leader said: "The Indian economy has been reduced to half by the half-witted central government."

Sinha kicked up a political storm on Wednesday through a strongly-worded critique on the state of Indian economy under the current government, saying it was headed for a "hard landing".

