YC Modi appointed as new NIA chief

New Delhi: Y C Modi has been appointed as the new Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA). He'll take over from Sharad Kumar, whose terms as the NIA chief ends in October 2017.

The orders were issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Modi had been part of a Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) that probed 2002 Gujarat riots cases.

A senior IPS officer, he's a pass-out of 1984 batch IPS officer of Assam-Meghalaya cadre.

Modi has also been the Additional Director General of Police in Shillong, and Additional Director in the CBI.