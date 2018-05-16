Yeddyurappa invited to form Karnataka government, oath ceremony on Thursday

New Delhi: After a day of high-political drama, Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invited BJP's BS Yeddyurappa to form the next government in the state.

Governor Vala sent out a letter inviting Yeddyurappa to take oath as the next CM on Wednesday night. He also asked him to indicate the 'time, date and the place for the swearing-in ceremony.' BJP's Basavaraj Bommai and Murlidhar Rao also confirmed that the letter of invite had indeed been received and that the oath-taking ceremony would take place at 0900hours on Thursday. "Tomorrow (Thursday), BS Yeddyurappa will be taking oath alone. After proving majority, cabinet will be sworn in," Rao told mediapersons.

Karnataka Governor's letter inviting BJP's BS Yeddyurappa to form government. #KarnatakaElectionResults2018 pic.twitter.com/EafBULC7nr — ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018

The Governor's decision was met with enormous animosity by Congress and JDS. In a press conference, Congress' RS Surjewala said the 'Governor has shamed his office.'

Congress had offered unconditional support to JDS after the two parties emerged second and third to BJP in Tuesday's counting of votes. The two staked claim to form the government as it had crossed the half-way mark after combining. Through the course of Wednesday, Congress also accused BJP of trying to lure its MLAs by offering crores of money. As a result, Congress MLAs were taken to a resort just outside Bengaluru after HD Kumaraswamy of JDS submitted signed letters of support from all of them to Governor Vala.

Meanwhile, BJP too had staked claim to form government with BS Yeddyurappa meeting Governor Vala twice in two days. It argued that since BJP was the single-largest party, it must be invited to form government. While sources say Congress could approach Supreme Court to contest Governor's decision, the real test now would be for Yeddyurappa to prove majority on the floor of the house - he has fifteen days from Thursday.