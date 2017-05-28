close
Yoga is India's gift to the world: PM Narendra Modi

21st June has become one of the known dates across the world, the entire world celebrates International Yoga day. 

ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 - 12:52
Yoga is India&#039;s gift to the world: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Urging the nation to make Yoga an essential part of their lives to remain ANI): Urging the nation to make Yoga an essential part of their lives to remain stress-free, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Yoga is the only thing that is uniting the world.

"21st June has become one of the known dates across the world. The entire world celebrates International Yoga day. In very short span of time the message of yoga has spread in every corner of the world," the Prime Minister said in his 32nd ' Mann Ki Baat' address.

He further emphasised that Yoga has come forth as a gift from India to the world, at a time when disruptive forces are tearing the world apart, adding that Yoga helps to unite the body, mind, soul and now is similarly uniting the world.

Prime Minister Modi also appealed the nation to take part in the International Yoga day and to post their pictures on social media.

"I got a very interesting suggestion- since its 3rd Yoga Day, why not 3 generations of a family come together & practice Yoga. This will give new dimension to yoga," he said.

The world will celebrate the third International Yoga Day on June 21.

It is celebrated annually since its inception in 2015.

An International day for Yoga was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 11 December 2014. 

