Yoga not religious, fosters brotherhood globally: Venkaiah Naidu

He suggested that people should take to practising yoga as part of their daily routine since it takes care of one's health.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 13:48

New Delhi: Yoga is neither political nor religious and it fosters brotherhood globally, Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu said here on the occasion of International Day of Yoga on Wednesday.

Addressing a gathering of nearly 10,000 people at Connaught Place, he extolled the benefits of yoga. The minister also performed asanas at the event along with other dignitaries, including NDA's presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"Yoga is not political and it is not religious. It is a traditional Indian art and has been practised in the country from times immemorial," he said at the event.

Naidu also expressed happiness at the fact that yoga has become popular globally and credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for it.

"Many countries are celebrating the International Day of Yoga. It brings unity and peace. It brings brotherhood in the entire world," he added.

He suggested that people should take to practising yoga as part of their daily routine since it takes care of one's health.

Yoga DayVenkaiah NaiduInternational Yoga DayYogaRam Nath KovindArvind Kejriwalpresidential candidateNarendra Modi

