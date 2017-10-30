Yogesh Chander Modi takes over as Director General of National Investigation Agency - Facts about him

New Delhi: Yogesh Chander Modi on Monday assumed charge as the Director General of National Investigation Agency.

Modi, IPS (Assam-Meghalaya, 1984 batch) took over as the Director General, National Investigation Agency (NIA). He succeeded Sharad Kumar, IPS (1979 Batch of IPS, Haryana Cadre), on completion of his tenure.

Earlier, Modi had joined the NIA as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) on September 22, 2017.

Modi, in his career spanning over 33 years, has extensive experience of investigation, intelligence and operations. He worked with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a period of around 10 years in two stints (2002-2010 and 2015-2017) where he handled Special Crime and Economic

Offences besides Anti-Corruption cases. From 1991-2002, he worked with Cabinet Secretariat and did various postings including one outside India. In the States of Assam and Meghalaya, he was posted as SDPO, Distt S.P., DIG(Range) and Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order). During these assignments, he gained field experience in various facets of core policing including anti-terrorist operations.

Prior to joining the NIA on promotion, he was working as an Additional Director with CBI.

He was awarded with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2001 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in the year 2008.