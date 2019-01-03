Yogesh Raj, main accused in Bulandshahr violence case, arrested

New Delhi: UP Police, on Thursday, arrested Yogesh Raj - the main accused in the Bulandshahr violence case in which a cop and a youth had died last month.

Raj had been absconding since December 3 when mob violence reared its ugly head in UP's Bulandshahr. The clashes broke out when some local residents were protesting against alleged cow slaughter at illegal slaughterhouses. The protesters pelted stones and set several motorcycles on fire. Inspector Subodh Kumar and 20-year-old Sumit died in the incident.In a video clip released on December 6, Raj had claimed innocence even as he remained in hiding. "I have nothing to do with it. I have full faith in God. I will be cleared of all accusations," he said, adding that he was not present at the site of the incident when Kumar and Sumit received gunshot wounds.

The claim of innocence, however, did not stop cops from halting a massive manhunt for Raj, a Bajrang Dal leader. UP Police also faced a lot of flak for the manner in which the investigation was handled while CM Yogi Adityanath has had to fight fire as well. Rival leaders have repeatedly questioned the state of law and order with few saying that the state government is focussed more on welfare of cows than clamping down on crime and bringing criminals to justice.