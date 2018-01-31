Yogi Adityanath govt announces jobs to dependants of martyred jawans

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government has said it will provide employment on compassionate grounds to dependants of martyred jawans of armed forces and central para military forces, who had a domicile of origin in Uttar Pradesh.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday.

State Cabinet Minister Shrikant Sharma said: "It has been decided that dependants of jawans of armed forces and central paramilitary forces, who attain martyrdom while discharging their duties, will be given jobs on compassionate grounds. It will be a tribute to the martyrs from the state government."

Sharma said the government has also approved installing e-pass machines at 80,000 fair price shops in the state.

By June, all fair price shops in the state will be equipped with this facility, putting a break on pilferage, he added.

(With PTI inputs)