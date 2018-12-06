Yogi Adityanath meets family of UP cop killed in Bulandshahr violence

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday met the family of Inspector Subodh Kumar who was killed during mob violence in Bulandshahr on Monday.

The family of the killed cop, including son Shrey Pratap, met Adityanath at his official residence here. "We met the CM and he assured us that we will get justice," he later told news agency ANI.

The family members of Subodh Kumar had been demanding to meet Adityanath with his sister demanding that he be declared a martyr and a memorial be created. While Adityanath had been on campaigning duties for BJP for most parts of the week, state government officials maintained that he is aware of the developments and that he is monitoring the situation. On Tuesday, he reviews the law and order situation with the Chief Secretary and other top officials in Lucknow but did not make any public comment on the killing of the officer.

Adityanath also sought action against those involved in cow slaughter and called the "incident" part of a big conspiracy.

Meanwhile, the post-mortem report confirmed that Subodh Kumar had died due to a bullet injury and not due to stone pelting. Bulandshahr District Magistrate, Anuj Kumar Jha, said that a bullet hit the police inspector near his left eyebrow. “In the post-mortem, gunshot injury has been confirmed to late Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh. Bullet entered near left eyebrow and is inside skull,” said the District Magistrate.

The entire incident took place after a mob got violent over suspicions of illegal cow slaughter. Protesting villagers, from Mahaw village and nearby areas, vandalised at least 15 vehicles and even set some of them on fire. In the ensuing violence, Subodh Kumar and a youth - 20-year-old Sumit, died.