हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath responds to Allahabad's name change to Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday opened up on the justification of changing Allahabad's name to Prayagraj. 

Yogi Adityanath responds to Allahabad&#039;s name change to Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday opened up on the justification of changing Allahabad's name to Prayagraj. 

Adityanath spoke at a public event where he responded why changing the name is important. 

Adityanath explained, "log keh rahe hain kyun naam badal diya, naam se kya hota hai? Maine kaha tumhare maa-baap ne tumhara naam Ravan aur Duryodhan kyun nahi rakh diya?", "people ask me 'what's in the name?, to which I reply, 'why did your parents not name you Ravan and Duryodhan?"

 

 

"Name is of utmost importance in this country (India)," UP CM added. 

Referring to Lord Ram, Adityanath added that people in India want Lord Ram's name to be attached with thier name. 

Allahabad's name was earlier in October changed to Prayagraj by the UP government. 

The proposal to change the name was approved by the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on October 16. 

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had earlier on October 13 said that the name of the city will be changed if there is a consensus on the same. "Ganga aur Yamuna do pavitra nadi ka sangam ka sthal hone ke nate yahan sabhi prayago ka raaj hai, isiliye Allahabad ko Prayag raj bhi kehte hain (Two holy rivers, Ganga and Yamuna, join in Allahabad and hence there’s ‘raj’ of all ‘prayag’ (confluence of rivers). And therefore, Allahabad is also known as Prayag Raj)," he had said.

"It might be the wish of many people that Allahabad can be renamed as Prayagraj. I think that it will give a very good message. If everyone agrees, we should know this city as Prayag Raj and it can be a good start," he added.

The proposal to change the name was floated by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Siddharth Nath Singh a few months ago where he recommended that Allahabad should be renamed as Prayagraj. 

(With Agency Inputs)

Tags:
Yogi AdityanathUttar PradeshPrayagrajAllahabad

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close