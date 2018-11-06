Yogi Adityanath's Ayodhya Deepotsav 2018 enters Guinness Book of World Records

Lucknow: Ayodhya Deepostav 2018, an event organised to mark Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya town - has entered Guinness Book of World Records on Tuesday. The record is for lighting 3,01,152 earthen lamps on the bank of River Sarayu.

The event also witnessed some important announcements. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Faizabad district will now be known as Ayodhya.

"Ayodhya is a symbol of our pride. Ayodhya's identity is with Lord Ram. From today, Faizabad district's name will be Ayodhya," he said.

The first demand for the renaming of Faizabad had come from Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).

The Chief Minister added that Ayodhya town will soon get an airport named after Lord Ram. Also, a medical college will be established which would be named after King Dasharatha - Lord Ram's father.