Yogi government set to release more funds for Ayodhya beautification

The Uttar Pradesh government is reportedly slated to release Rs 10.77 crore for the beautification of some sites in Ayodhya. According to the mayor of Ayodhya, a detailed project has been sent to Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh for the same.

He said that the amount of Rs 10.77 crore would be released soon by the state government for the beautification of Sita Kund, Vidya Kund, Dantdhaavan Kund, apart from some other kunds.

Development and beautification of Ayodhya has been a prime focus of the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh. A decision was also taken by the government last year to build a 100 metre statue of Lord Ram on the banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya.

The tourism department of the state had presented a proposal in this regard to Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik in October 2017. It is a part of the state government’s plan to promote religious tourism in the state.

Notably, during Diwali in 2017, the BJP government had gifted projects worth Rs 133 crore to Ayodhya as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath celebrated a mega Deepotsav in the holy town. As many as 1.73 lakh earthen lamps were lit on the banks of Saryu river During the Deepotsav.

Other projects taken up by the state government include a Ram Katha Gallery, Queen Ho memorial for which Rs 7.23 crore was earmarked. A new bus station would also be built at a cost of Rs 7.04 crore and Rs 15.65 crore was sanctioned for construction of a parking lot at the old bus station.

A multi-purpose hall at the Digambar Akhada was also announced at a cost of Rs 2.75 crore, a shelter for pilgrims at Panchkosi Parikrama route at a cost of Rs 1.88 crore and Rs 23.37 crore for construction of a toilet and parking at the Pateshwaru temple premises, and a tourist information centre at the railway station is also slated to be built at a cost of Rs 5.38 lakh.

Adityanath laid the foundation stone for beautification works at Ram ki Paidi (Rs 12.04 crore), development of the Laxman Kila Ghat (Rs 9.73 crore), development and parking construction at Guptar Ghat, street rejuvenation and pedestrian streets. He also announced that there would be no dearth of funds for development of Ayodhya and said that the state government had big plans to develop the temple town as a major tourist draw.