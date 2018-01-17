Yogi government to mark January 24 as UP foundation day

(Reporting by Vishal Pandey)

Uttar Pradesh is all set to mark its first foundation day this month. The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to mark January 24 as the foundation day of the state.

Speaking to Zee Media, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma said that it is the first time that the government will mark the state’s foundation day, adding that grand grand celebrations would be held on the occasion.

He further said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch a slew of welfare measures on the occasion of UP Day. Several new initiatives will also be launched by the state government on the occasion.

According to the Deputy Chief Minister, Uttar Pradesh will be transformed on a “Japan-Thailand model”.

The total estimate of the schemes and projects that the Yogi government plans to launch on UP day is around Rs 50,000 crore. One of the schemes expected to be launched is a pension scheme for the poor.

Those likely to attend the event on January 24 are Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and BJP chief Amit Shah.