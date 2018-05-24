You accepted Kohli's challenge, accept mine on reducing fuel price now: Rahul Gandhi to PM Modi

NEW DELHI: In the wake of chain fitness challenge which people are nominating others to share videos on Twitter, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday threw open a dare for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a tweet on Thursday, he said: "Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here’s one from me: Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response."

Dear PM, Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here’s one from me: Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so. I look forward to your response.#FuelChallenge — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 24, 2018

Rahul's reaction comes hours after cricketer Virat Kohli nominated PM Modi to upload his fitness video on Twitter. The chain began with Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore sharing his video doing pushups and challenging Kohli, actor Hrithik Roshan, and shuttler Saina Nehwal to do so too.

Virat in his reply had shared his video and nominated PM Modi, Anushka Sharma and fellow cricketer MS Dhoni to share their fitness videos. Acknowledging and accepting Kohli's fitness challenge, PM Modi had replied to the cricketer saying he will share his video soon. "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit," the PM tweeted on Thursday.

Before Rahul, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav also dared the Prime Minister to accept his challenge "to provide jobs to young, relief to farmers, promise of no violence against Dalits and minorities."

In a tweet, Tejashwi said: "While we have nothing against accepting fitness challenge from @imVkohli . I urge you to accept the challenge to provide jobs to young, relief to farmers, promise of no violence against dalits & minorities. Would you accept my challenge @narendramodi Sir?"

Apart from Kohli, Hrithik Roshan and Saina Nehwal had also accepted Rathore's challenge.