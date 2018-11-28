You are not alone: Army to father of Kashmiri martyr Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani, who quit terrorism to become a soldier

Indian Army's post saluting and consoling the father of martyred officer Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad Wani has touched the hearts of many on social media.

The emotional post, shared on Twitter, shows another army man consoling Wani's crying father.

“A serving #IndianArmy officer consoling father of Lance Naik Nazir Ahmad of 34 Rashtriya Rifles, who lost his life fighting terrorists in #Shopian in Kulgam district of J&K. #IndianArmy #SalutingtheBraveheart #Braveheart @PIB_India @SpokespersonMoD,” tweeted the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army.

Text on accompanying image says “You are not alone – an #IndianArmy officer to Father of a #Braveheart”

Lance Naik Nazir Ahmed Wani was martyred after being seriously injured in an encounter in South Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday in which six terrorists were also killed.

Wani, once a terrorist, had given up the 'jihad' for Kashmir cry and surrendered to become an Army man.

The Lance Naik began his career with Territorial Army’s 162 Battalion in 2004. He was since involved in counter-insurgency operations being carried out by the Army in parts of Kashmir. He was seen as a counter-insurgent in the Army circles.

Wani was a highly decorated Armyman and was awarded the Sena Medal for gallantry in August 2007 and a bar to the Sena Medal in August this year.