You are partners in realising vision of 'new India', PM Modi tells Indian diaspora in Oman

Muscat: Addressing the Indian diaspora at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Oman's capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday night said his government worked hard to change the "style of misgovernance".

He added that with the mantra of "minimum government, maximum governance", his government was working to make the life of citizens easier.

"The country cannot progress in the 21st Century with a style of misgovernance. The long list of scams (in the previous regime) had harmed India's image. We have worked hard to bring out the country from that phase of misgovernance," PM Modi said.

He further said that his government has scraped 1400-1450 outdated laws, made procedures simple, pays attention to people's problems with sincerity and take action on them as part of efforts to change the culture of governance in new India.

"All of us are working towards a 'new India' where the poorest of the poor can strive to achieve their dream," PM Modi told a cheering crowd during his hour-long speech.

"The people have already started to feel a change," he pointed out.

The Prime Minister added that said that his government is developing next-generation infrastructure in the country keeping in mind the needs of 21st century.

"We are working towards making transportation sector co-dependent. Highway, airway, railway and waterway are being integrated together according to each other needs," he said.

PM Modi said in new India, there are no scams and decisions are no longer avoided. He said challenges are accepted and targets are achieved. "This is the example of a changing work culture in new India," he said.

"When decisions are made with pure intent and clear policy, the nation saves money. When the existing resources are best utilised, the country saves money," the PM said, citing examples of how his government has saved one lakh and 40 thousand crore rupees through increased efficiency.

"With the help of technology, our government used direct benefit transfer scheme and saved over Rs 57,000 crore of money which could have gone into wrong hands," he said.

PM Modi said in this year's annual budget, his government had introduced insurance for 10 crore poor families which can avail benefit of five lakh rupees annually.

"Even out detractors are not opposing the scheme but asking how will it be possible? I just say India is country which once decides, completes the task," he said.

At the same time, PM Modi told the members of the Indian community that they are partners in realising the vision of new India.

"The eight lakh Indians in Oman are good-will ambassadors who have contributed to the development of the country. I get a feeling of home in Oman. This is possible only because of the people and the leadership of Oman," he said.

