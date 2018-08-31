हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rahul Gandhi

You are Rahul Gandhi not 'Chinese' Gandhi: Patra questions Congress chief's Kailash Mansarovar trip

Rahul Gandhi is set to undertake the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage on Friday.

You are Rahul Gandhi not &#039;Chinese&#039; Gandhi: Patra questions Congress chief&#039;s Kailash Mansarovar trip

NEW DELHI: Accusing Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of being the “Chinese spokesperson”, Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that the Opposition leader “always speaks in favour of the neighbouring country.” 

“You are Rahul Gandhi, not 'Chinese' Gandhi. What is it that you always speak in favour of the neighbouring country,” said Patra while addressing a press conference at BJP headquarters in the national capital on Friday.

Patra's comment came ahead of Gandhi's Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. Sources have claimed the Congress chief will travel via the China route starting from Nepal to Mount Kailash. 

“Why Mr. Rahul Gandhi is behaving like a Chinese spokesperson rather than an Indian spokesperson?” questioned the BJP leader. 

After playing a video of Gandhi speaking at the UK Parliament, Patra said, “Mr. Rahul has an obsession for China. Why is it that Mr. Gandhi always wants to get a Chinese prospective on everything but he does not want to have an Indian prospective? I would like to ask Congress Party, which politicians will Rahul Gandhi meet in China?” 

Bringing up Gandhi's refusal to comment on Dokalam issue at the same international event, Patra alleged, “During Doklam Standoff Rahul Gandhi did not take government in confidence and met the Chinese ambassador. Why is Mr. Rahul gandhi holding the brief of China across the globe? He advertises China as if he is the advertising man hired to advertise China.” 

“When he says he doesn't know the details of Doklam, it shows his Parliamentarian lifestyle,” he added.

The comments come amid the ongoing feud between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress over the Rafale deal.

