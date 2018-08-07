You look like a waiter in suit-boot: Subramanian Swamy's reply to Shashi Tharoor's 'outlandish headgear' comment on PM Narendra Modi

NEW DELHI: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday hit back at Congress leader Shashi Tharoor for making fun of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wearing ''all sorts of outlandish headgear but refusing to wear a skull-cap.''

Reacting to Tharoor's comments on PM Modi, Swamy said, ''Your (Tharoor) suit boot is also not new to us. You look like a waiter in suit-boot.''

#WATCH: Subramanian Swamy reacts on Shashi Tharoor's remark 'why does PM refuse to wear a Muslim skull cap? Have seen him in hilarious Naga head dress&various extraordinary outfits', says 'tumhara suit-boot ajeeb nahi hai hamare liye? Suit-boot pehen ke tum waiter jaise lagte ho' pic.twitter.com/F1CT5B6FyZ — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2018

Ahead of Swamy, Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju and many others from BJP had attacked Tharoor for his crass remarks on PM Modi.

''Congress party and Shashi Tharoor ji please explain what's the English meaning of outlandish and hilarious headgear? You can't get away after insulting the tribal and Northeast people," MoS Rijjiju had said.

"I demand an apology from the Congress party for insulting the people of India`s Northeast and tribals. Shashi Tharoor described Northeast people and Naga tribal headgears as funny looking outlandish and hilarious," Rijiju said in a tweet.

The BJP demands an apology from the Congress party for insulting the people of Northeast and tribals, apart from seeking an explanation from Tharoor, the MoS said.

Another Minister and BJP leader Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore too expressed his displeasure over Congress leader's remarks and said, "Shashi Tharoor has insulted the proud cultural heritage of the people of Northeast.''

"This condescension and arrogance towards the people of India have become hallmark of @INCIndia," he added.

Echoing similar views, BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav asserted that Tharoor should learn to respect all customs. "Shocking and condemnable he is (Tharoor) making such irresponsible statements on Indian cultures and traditions. He should learn to respect all customs," he said.

Several BJP leaders have too ridiculed Tharoor for his jibe at the PM and asked him to withdraw his statement.

Addressing a seminar, the Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP had said, "Why does our Prime Minister, who wears all sorts of outlandish headgears wherever he goes around the country and around the world, but always refuses to wear a Muslim skull cap?

"You see him in hilarious Naga headgears and feathers. You see him in various kinds of extraordinary outfits, which is a right thing for a Prime Minister to do. Indira Gandhi has also been photographed wearing various kinds of costumes. But why he still always says no to one?"

"Why does he refuse to wear green, the colour that he says is identified with Muslim appeasement? What kind of talk it is?" Tharoor said.

Tharoor had earlier kicked up a political storm with his "Hindu Pakistan" remarks.

Coming down heavily on the BJP led government at the Centre, the Congress veteran had claimed that communal violence and killing in the name of cow vigilantism had increased in the last four years.

Citing Home Ministry figures, Tharoor claimed that at least 2,920 incidents of communal violence had occurred in the country in the last four years, leaving 389 people dead and scores injured.

Tharoor said that such incidents had increased as PM Modi had not come out openly and condemned the killings.

(With Agency inputs)