Why do Aadhaar critics get naked before white man for visa: K J Alphons

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology K J Alphons on Sunday hit at the activists questioning the validity of Aadhaar, saying people did not have a problem while "getting naked" before the white man for a visa.

He added that the people only have a problem when their own government asks for data or information."I filled up to 10 pages for US Visa form. We have absolutely no problem giving our fingerprints and getting body naked before the white man at all," Alphons said.

"When your own government asks for your name and address there is a massive revolution saying it's intrusion in privacy," he added.

Further interacting with media here, Alphons said, "You think Prime Minister is going to give your data to a private company! Don`t believe such fake stories. Let me assure you that it has not been breached, it's absolutely secure. We have given authorisation to government agencies to access Aadhaar information," the minister said.

Earlier on Saturday, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) refuted a report about an alleged Aadhaar database breach and advised people not to be misled by such reports.

According to database authority's official statement, the report, which appeared on a web portal, purportedly quoted a person claiming to be a security researcher who said that a state-owned utility company containing its customer details such as bank account numbers, consumer number, Aadhaar number (not the biometrics), etc. has some vulnerability which can be used to access a huge amount of Aadhaar data.