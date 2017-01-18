Young political scions who can bring Congress back to power in North India

The continuous decline in performance of the Congress party has been an issue for party stalwarts. It has lost almost all the major assembly elections held after the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Circumstances have become so bad that it is seeking help of regional parties like RJD, JDU, SP for its survival in different states.

The only redeeming factor is young leadership which can spell a better future. Let's take a look at Congress youth leaders who can get the party back in power in North India.

1. Priyanka Gandhi

Daughter of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi is said to be a shadow of her grandmother and India's only female Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Though Priyanka has not formally entered politics till now but she has been one of those Congress leaders who draws a large crowd and is always in demand for campaigning from all across the country. There's a popular slogan in Amethi in every election - Amethi ka danka, bitiya Priyanka.

2. Sachin Pilot

Son of deceased Congress leader Rajesh Pilot and son-in-law of National congress patron Farooq Abdullah, Sachin Pilot is two time Lok Sabha MP from Rajasthan. At present, he is serving as the President of Rajasthan Congress. Born in Saharanpur city of Uttar Pradesh, Pilot hails from the backward Gujjar community, which spans across entire North India from Kashmir to Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and UP West.

3. Jyotiraditya Scindia

Grandson of Jivajirao Scindia, the last Maharaja of Gwalior, Jyotiraditya Scindia represents the Guna Lok Sabha seat of Madhya Pradesh since 2002. Jyotiraditya holds a MBA degree from Stanford University, USA. He has also worked as an investment banker with Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley. He has a huge hold on the young voters of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.

4. Deepender Singh Hooda

An engineering graduate, Deepender is representing the Rohtak Lok Sabha constituency since 2004, which was earlier represented by his father and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhoopinder Singh Hooda. He is one of the young Jaat faces of the Congress Party who has a wide impact on youth. As Jaat community is spread across Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and western UP - he can be of great use to Congress, if used strategically.