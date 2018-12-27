Youth Congress demands screening of 'Accidental Prime Minister', threatens to stall release

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Accidental Prime Minister

The trailer of political drama 'The Accidental Prime Minister' starring Anupam Kher in the lead role was unveiled, earlier in the day.

New Delhi: Soon after the trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' was released, Maharashtra Youth Congress on Thursday wrote to the makers of the political drama, demanding the screening of the film before its release.

The youth wing added that if some of the scenes are found to be unfactual, those will have to be deleted else they would not let the movie to be screened anywhere in the country.

The trailer of political drama 'The Accidental Prime Minister' starring Anupam Kher in the lead role was unveiled, earlier in the day. The film, which is scheduled to hit the screens on January 11, 2019, is based on a book written by Sanjaya Baru by the same name.

Watch the trailer here:

The film has already created an immense buzz amongst the audience owing to its controversial subject. It aims to focus on the tenure of the former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who ruled the country from 2004 to 2014.

