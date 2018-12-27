Youth Congress demands screening of 'Accidental Prime Minister', threatens to stall release

New Delhi: Soon after the trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' was released, Maharashtra Youth Congress on Thursday wrote to the makers of the political drama, demanding the screening of the film before its release.

The youth wing added that if some of the scenes are found to be unfactual, those will have to be deleted else they would not let the movie to be screened anywhere in the country.

Maharashtra Youth Congress writes to makers of #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister & asks to show them the movie before release & if some scenes are found unfactual, they should be deleted else, Youth Congress will not let the movie be screened anywhere in the country. pic.twitter.com/CUGJ98hmv8 — ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2018

The trailer of political drama 'The Accidental Prime Minister' starring Anupam Kher in the lead role was unveiled, earlier in the day. The film, which is scheduled to hit the screens on January 11, 2019, is based on a book written by Sanjaya Baru by the same name.

Inspite of differing political views of many of us I've never seen #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister as a film that takes sides. I see it as an important cautionary tale, a drama about a democracy that has always been bogged down by personality cults. https://t.co/tSVrEqFZvE — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) December 27, 2018

The film has already created an immense buzz amongst the audience owing to its controversial subject. It aims to focus on the tenure of the former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who ruled the country from 2004 to 2014.