हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arunachal Pradesh

Youth Congress organises bike rally to protest against inflation and other issues

The police prohibited the rally from taking off from Nyokumniya hall at Nirjuli along the NH-415 on the ground that the district magistrate had refused it permission.

Youth Congress organises bike rally to protest against inflation and other issues

Itanagar: Members of the Arunachal Pradesh Youth Congress took out a bike rally from Nirjuli to the state capital to protest against inflation and other issues.

Shouting Bharat Bachao slogans, hundreds of Youth Congress members participated in the rally from Nirjuli, 19 kilometre from here, despite a drizzle.

State Congress president Takam Sanjoy and AIYC national secretary Monalisa Banerjee, in-charge of the state, flagged off the rally at 8 am after a heated exchange of words with the police, as it was prohibited from taking off from the original venue, the party leaders said.

The police prohibited the rally from taking off from Nyokumniya hall at Nirjuli along the NH-415 on the ground that the district magistrate had refused it permission.

The state Congress president who had an argument with the police officers on duty said that permission for taking out the rally had been sought two weeks ago and "denying permission on the spot without prior intimation amounted to provocation."

"It is a democratic country and we cannot be prohibited from taking out a rally just because the vice president has arrived here a day in advance. It is an injustice," Sanjoy said.

The participants went a few meters ahead of the original venue and began the rally, he said.

"With no governance, rising inflation and continuing negligence of the downtrodden sections of the society, it is time to awaken the masses," Sanjoy and Banerjee said.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu had canceled his Sikkim visit due to inclement weather and arrived here from Bagdogra afternoon.

The vice president is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of a seepage management system and stormwater drainage system of Itanagar.

He would then proceed to the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST) to interact with its faculty and research scholars.

Tags:
Arunachal PradeshYouth CongressRallyBharat BachaoInflationM Venkaiah NaiduNorth Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close