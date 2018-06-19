हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Muzaffarnagar

Youth gets 3 years in jail for sexually harassing minor girl

According to the prosecution, the 16-year-old girl was sexually harassed by Kamal Kumar when she was alone in her house on November 5, 2014.

Muzaffarnagar: A court here has sentenced a 23-year-old man to three years in jail for sexually harassing a minor girl, and imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on him.

On the basis of a complaint by the girl's mother, a case was registered and he was arrested.

the court held Kumar guilty under IPC sections 354b (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe) 452 (house trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) and under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act in the case.

