हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi

Youth shot at in Delhi's Ranhola

A 21-year-old man received serious injuries after he was shot in the leg at Baprola village in outer Delhi's Ranhola on Sunday, police said.

Youth shot at in Delhi&#039;s Ranhola
Representational Image

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old man received serious injuries after he was shot in the leg at Baprola village in outer Delhi's Ranhola on Sunday, police said.

The victim identified as Vishal Sehrawat is a resident of Baprola village, a senior police officer said. 

"We were informed about the incident at 10.00 am. Vishal was shifted to a nearby hospital. The victim is out of danger," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Seju Kuruvilla said.

A case was registered and the matter was being probed, police said.

The accused identified as Sanju (23) is a resident of Simli village in Haryana's Rohtak district. He was arrested in connection with the shooting, the official said.

During interrogation, Sanju told the police that personal enmity was the motive behind the shooting. The pistol used in the crime was recovered from his possession, the DCP added.

Tags:
DelhicrimeYouth shotkilledmurder

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close