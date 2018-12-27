YSRCP protests in Delhi over special status to Andhra Pradesh, slams TDP and BJP

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Thursday organised a protest called Vanchana Pai Garjana over the issue of special category status to Andhra Pradesh, at Jantar Mantar in the national capital. The YSRCP accused the Andhra Pradesh and the central governments for backtracking on the issue.

YSRCP leaders staged protest against alleged “indifferent attitude” of the Centre as well as the state governments over keeping up of promises in Andhra Pradesh (AP) Reorganisation Act.

All former Members of Parliament (MPs), Legislators, Party's Regional Coordinators, District Presidents, Coordinators of Assembly and Parliament Constituencies joined the protest sporting black badges and black shirts.

According to party leaders, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), along with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), hoodwinked the people of Andhra Pradesh, by not according the Special Category Status (SCS).

Vanchana Pai Garjana witnessed a massive turn out of people displaying banners, flags, and placards, raising slogans that there will not be any compromise until public interests are fulfilled.

Former MP Vijaya Sai Reddy came down heavily on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu for his “utter failure to implement various promises made during 2014 polls”.

“Though four years have passed, Naidu never bothered to implement these promises, this was nothing but betrayal (Vanchana). Chandrababu Naidu is not bothered about SCS till date and has settled for Special Package. YSRCP is the only party which is fighting for SCS both in State and Centre. We have given a call to all parties and people to come forward and unitedly protest against the TDP led Government for their utter failure in granting Special Category Status,” said Reddy.

Former Vara Prasad while speaking at the protest meet said that senior government leaders have put aside Special Category Status for their selfish and political purposes.

Former MP Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy cautioned the people of Andhra Pradesh against getting lured by Chandrababu's promises once again. He reminded the huge gathering that Chandrababu was synonymous with drought and scarcity. He further said that “in contrast, Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy's tenure was marked by abundance and fertility”. Chandrababu was driven purely by an insatiable thirst for power fuelled by a hunger for amassing wealth by looting the state exchequer.

YSRCP held many protests over the years seeking Special Category Status. Apart from moving No Confidence Motion against NDA Government, five Party MPs had also submitted their resignations.

YSRCP leaders Botsa Satyanarayana, YV Subba Reddy, Vara Prasad, Mekapati Raja Mohan Reddy, Avinash Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Sajjala Rama Krishna Reddy, Uma Reddy Venkateswarlu, Janga Krishna Murthy, Roja, MLA’s, MLC’s and other senior leaders participated in the protest.