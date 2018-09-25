'Yuva neta' 10 years ago, also 'yuva neta' in 2018: BJP leader takes jibe on Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: In a veiled attack on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Ram Madhav said that 'eternally young leaders' are unable to imbibe Indian values.

"Eternally young leaders are not able to imbibe this Indian value. Young leader when I was spokesperson (for RSS) 10 years ago. 'Yuva Neta'... 'Yuva neta' in 2018 also. Eternally young," Ram Madhav told PTI.

Madhav further said that the opposition parties are trying to form a 'Maha gathbandhan' (grand alliance) without any agenda only to prevent the BJP from coming to power.

"Unable to stop this wave of nationalism, not having the courage to face that, those opposed to nationalist forces are trying to stop by forming a group and naming it as 'Mahagathbandhan'... No self-respect. No concern for the nation. No agenda," he said.

Last week, BJP chief Amit Shah slammed Rahul asking if he has set up an international 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) with Pakistan as both have been raising the same slogan, 'Modi hatao' (remove Modi).

Following this, party spokesperson Sambit Patra said that the commonality between Congress and Pakistan is their frustration. He added that the sole aim of both of them is to somehow remove Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Indian polity.

The BJP and the Congress have recently been involved in a bitter war of words over the alleged corruption in the India-France Rafale fighter aircraft deal.

Former French president Francois Hollande's bombshell on the Rafale deal gave fresh ammunition to the Congress party, triggering a massive political row in the country.

(With inputs from PTI)