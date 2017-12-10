Zaira Wasim molestation case: Govt seeks details from Vistara, NCW questions inaction

MUMBAI: Actor Zaira Wasim stirred a storm on Sunday after she alleged that she was molested by a co-passenger on board a Delhi-Mumbai flight. In a live video, the 'Dangal' actor narrated her ordeal on Instagram.

Acting on the complaint, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Directorate General of Civil Aviation has sought details from Vistara over the incident.

Meanwhile, police met Zaira at the hotel in Mumbai where she is staying to take her statement over her allegations.

Accusing the airline of not coming to Zaira's help, the National Commission for Women called the incident shocking. "Vistara hasn't sensitised their crew to take action against men torturing women on flight. I am taking suo moto cognizance of this and giving notice to Vistara. Also, a copy to DGP Maharashtra to act against Vistara Airlines," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said.

Lashing out at the airline, she asked: "if they have zero tolerance why they have not named this person till now. Naming them is very very important. We would like to tell Zaira that we are there to help her out in any way we can," Sharma added.

"I just saw the video on Instagram. My heart goes out to her. I am really horrified the way this incident happened and after that the crew didn't help this girl. That was very shocking because Vistara claims that it has zero tolerance," Sharma said.

Responding to the allegations, Vistara assured that they are carrying out a detailed investigation. They claimed that they have "zero tolerance" for such behaviour.

"We are talking to our crew who were serving Ms Wasim to understand the incident at greater length, and reaching out to fellow passengers as well," Vistara said in a statement.

The incident came to light when the 17-year-old actress shared the ordeal she had to go through en route Mumbai in the flight in an Instagram story. Reportedly, the man was caressing her neck while she was asleep. She claimed that she tried to record what the man was doing, but failed due to dim lights.

She posted a photo of the man's activities on the flight. Zaira added that she called out to the cabin crew for help but it was of no use. In the live video, she also expressed her displeasure with crew members of the flight.