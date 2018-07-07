हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zakir Naik

Zakir Naik meets Malaysian PM amid deportation rumours
File photo

NEW DELHI: Controversial religious preacher Zakir Naik on Saturday met Malaysian Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, reported the country's media. The meeting comes a day after Mahathir rejected India's request to deport Naik.

It is unclear as to what Naik discussed with Mahathir in their meeting, reported local media FMT.

Reacting to the development, Indian authorities said New Delhi will continue its engagement with Malaysian authorities over the matter, as reported by news agency ANI. 

"As long as he is not creating any problem, we will not deport him because he has been given permanent residency status," Mahathir had on Friday when asked about the Naik's deportation.

In January, India had made a formal request to Malaysia to deport Naik, wanted by India for allegedly inciting youngsters for terror activities through his hate speeches. India also has an extradition treaty with Malaysia.

Earlier this week, reports of the 52-year-old controversial preacher being deported to India emerged. Naik, however, denied the reports of his return to India, terming them baseless and false. Zakir, who has been staying abroad to evade arrest in various cases in India, said he has no plans to come back to his home country until he feels safe from unfair prosecution.  

"The news of my coming to India is totally baseless and false. I have no plans to come to India till I don't feel safe from unfair prosecution. Insha Allah when I feel that the government will be just and fair, I will surely return to my homeland," the religious preacher was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

 

With agency reports

