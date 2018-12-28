Zee Media, India’s largest Media firm, launches first ever All India Journalism Entrance Exam in country for hiring future journalists and reporters

Zee Media, an Essel Group Entity, and India’s largest News network, is embarking on a talent hunt journey aiming to recruit future journalists and reporters Pan India.

The selection process into Zee Media will be extremely stringent, comprising multiple rounds including the following:

* A pan-India national written examination called the Zee Aptitude Test (ZAT) (Round 1)

* Submission of student assignments (Round 2)

* Interviews with Editorial and HR (Round 3)

The selected students will be trained to become multi-lingual, multi-format journalists skilled in the latest tools and techniques including Mobile Journalism (MoJo) and Artificial Intelligence.

Post their selection into the training program, students will be provided guaranteed job offer letters from Zee Media on Day 1 (subject to their successful completion of the training course).

The training period will be for a total of 9 months starting from April/May 2019, and shall be delivered by Zee Institute of Media Arts (ZIMA); for which students shall have to pay Rs 1.5 lakhs plus GST as fees.

The training includes 3 months of paid internship in Zee Media with a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month.

The first step of the selection process i.e. the Zee Aptitude Test is scheduled for 27th January 2019 (Sunday) from 10 am to 12 pm. The test will feature a combination of General Knowledge MCQs and subjective essay-based questions.

This all-India written test will be conducted in several cities across India including Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawal, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Bhatinda, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Gwalior, Haridwar, Hisar, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Kanpur, Kohima, Kottayam, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Meerut, Mumbai, Nashik, New Delhi, Noida, Panjim, Patiala, Prayagraj, Pune, Shillong, Srinagar, Varanasi, Vishakatapatnam. To be eligible for the entrance test, the student must hold a Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent and must have secured a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent CGPA. Students who are appearing for the final year of their bachelor’s degree and those who have completed their graduation degree requirements and are awaiting results are also eligible to apply.

Registrations for the entrance test will be INR 1,000/- per student which can be paid online through after filling the registration form in the link here: www.zimainstitute.com/zat-registration.aspx.

The initiative is the brainchild of Mr. Sidharth Balakrishna, Head-Innovation, Essel Group and Executive Director, Siti Networks. He said, “We are happy that two of the Essel entities are coming together to benefit the youth of this country through a structured selection, training and onboarding program. It has the potential to be a true game-changer and will help ensure that students interested in media from across the country get a great opportunity. The inspiration for this initiative comes from the Group Chairman who always inspires us to dream and think big.

Debshankar Mukhopadhyay, CEO, Zee Learn, said, “This 9-month training program launched by ZIMA in collaboration with ZMCL is a benchmark in journalism education in India. Individuals who want to make their career in journalism have got a good opportunity to learn all the skills and techniques of the new age journalism.”

Sushil Joshi, CHRO, Zee Media, said, “ZAT is Zee Media and DNA’s National Talent Search for creative fresh graduates passionate to join our company as multi-format and multi-lingual journalist (capable of handling broadcast +print + digital news). It is a fantastic opportunity for students from the far corners of the country to build their careers in the media sector with one of India’s largest news networks”.

For more information, log onto www.zimainstitute.com/zat-registration.aspx.