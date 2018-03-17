Congress lost 11 states, but celebrates winning 11 seats: Amit Shah mocks Congress

New Delhi: Year 2019 will be not the last innings for the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP, said party chief Amit Shah, adding that there's a lot more road to be covered.

Shah was in conversation with Zee News' Editor-In-Chief Sudhir Chaudhary at the Zee India Conclave in Delhi on Saturday.

“Karnataka will be the 21st state for BJP,” said Shah who went on to discuss how Prime Minister Narendra Modi works for 20 hours in a day.

The BJP chief also absolved Yogi Adityanath for losing the recent UP bypoll to Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

“After Yogiji's victory, the schemes launched by PM Modi has been able to reach grass root levels including farmers. Yogi Adtiyanath's government has done very well and is one of the best-performing state governments of the county,” he said.

Analysis of the recent UP bypoll loss will be taken up by the party high command after two weeks, he informed.

Attacking Congress, Shah said that the party is happy without any rhyme or reason. “ This is the party responsible for the division of the country. It lost 11 states, but is celebrating winning 11 seats,” he said.

On Opposition parties uniting for 2019 elections, Shah said, “Once it was Indira Gandhi versus all, now it's PM Modi vs all parties.”

“We are not accustomed to winning. We just started winning. We're not drunk on victories. This is new for us. But we will keep working and win 2019 elections,” he added.

Speaking on BJP fighting anti-incumbency, Shah said that the party has taken several steps to ensure that electricity reaches every village and crores of women received gas connect. “All this hard work won't help?” he countered.

On future plans, Shah said, “We're left with Odisha, West Bengal...have already won the North east. Now Chandrababu Naidu has also paved the way for us.”