Zee India Conclave: BJP wants to empower Muslims without appeasing them, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wants to get the support of Muslims but not by appeasing them. "If it is said that literacy rate for Muslims is less, job rate is less, giving them a ticket is not empowering them. We want to empower them without appeasement," he said while speaking at the Zee India Conclave on Saturday.

"Development should not be divided between Hindus and Muslims. When Modi came to power around 4 per cent Muslim had jobs but today 10 per cent Muslims are with the Central government. UPSC coachings are very expensive, so we have started free coachings. It was after this that 126 minority students cleared the UPSC exam," Naqvi said.

Speaking about the policies of the BJP-led Central government, he said that people are now getting more jobs. "The parties who claimed to be well-wishers of minorities have never done good work. We have given scholarships to 1.75 crore minorities, skill development training is being given. People are getting more job opportunities," he said.

However, he added that there has been negative campaigning against the BJP and the Sangh and that the party focusses on bringing inclusive growth. "Unfortunate incidents like Pehlu Khan or hate speeches damage BJP's development agenda," he said.

Naqvi was speaking at Zee India Conclave. Before him, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh, former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi also spoke at the summit.