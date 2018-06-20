हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ZEE Media provides launch pad for Castrol India’s Truck Aasana initiative

ZEE Media has extended support to the launch pad for Castrol India’s Truck Aasana initiative.

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to the International Yoga Day on Thursday, June 21, Zee Media has extended its support to Castrol India Limited on its unique health and well-being campaign addressing the health concerns of people who literally drive our economy – the truck drivers. 

Truck drivers who negotiate dangerous curves and bends, stay away from their families and work for long hours without a break, eventually suffer from stress and various ailments. 
 
This was corroborated by the Castrol India Trucker Health Report released by Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Monday, 18 June.  
 
Castrol Truck aasanas, developed as a result of a health and well-being survey conducted with over 1000 truckers, was launched a day ahead of the International Yoga Day in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh in an event hosted by Zee Media. 

 

Hundreds of truck drivers participated in the event and got valuable tips on how to keep themselves fit through Yoga. The campaign propagates the idea of promoting health and fitness among India's trucking community. 
 
Besides the launch of the Truck aasanas, the event included a musical performance by Punjabi singer Harbhajan Mann. 
 
Lauding the initiative, Gadkari said, “We all know that road accidents are a major hurdle faced by the Indian transportation industry. And truck drivers, who toil for long hours on our highways, are always at the receiving end. This initiative will go a long way in bringing a positive change in the lives of these unsung heroes of the Indian trucking industry. If they stay fit and healthy, road fatalities will come down.” 

WATCH: Drivers learn Truck Aasana, embrace Yoga as way of life
 

According to Kedar Apte, VP - Marketing, Castrol India, “We have been working with truck drivers for several decades now and have built a strong and enduring relationship with them. Through our long association with them, we have gained valuable insights about their lives and working conditions.  One of the key insights is the fact that most truck drivers in India end up neglecting their own health while struggling to make a decent living. 
 
“Many of these issues are a result of the driving conditions and hence we have tied up with The Yoga Institute to custom design Aasanas, for the truck drivers which will encourage them to focus on their health and well-being and mitigate some of these issues. Over the course of the year, we aim to reach out and engage with over one lakh truckers across the country.”

Mehraj Dube, Marketing Head of ZEE Media said, "This is a phenomenal initiative and we all at ZEE Media are very proud of being a part of it. Truck drivers are the backbone of India’s flourishing economy, so if they are healthy, our economy remains healthy."

“ZEE Media is happy to partner with Castrol in this great initiative and we hope yoga will help truck drivers, the way oil helps a truck,” he added.

