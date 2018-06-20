Zee News India Ka DNA 2019 Conclave complete schedule and curtain raiser

Zee News India Ka DNA 2019 Conclave on June 20 (Wednesday) will see top politicians and business leaders discuss the current situation of the country. From the political developments in Jammu and Kashmir to the state of the economy and the next Lok Sabha elections scheduled in 2019, the leaders will put forth their views on a wide range of issues at the conclave being held at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah will be the chief guest with the list of politicians also include former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, former Bihar minister Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi,Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, UP Congress president Raj Babbar, Union Ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Kiren Rijiju and Prakash Javadekar.
|India Ka DNA 2019 Conclave
|Time
|Session
|Session Description
|Panellists/Speakers
|08:45 Hrs
|Registration
|Delegates assemble
|Front Desk
|09:10 - 09:15 Hrs
|Inaugural Session
|Welcome Address by Zee Media
|09:15 - 09:40 Hrs
|Inauguration (lamp lighting) followed by Performance by Sadhya
|09:45 - 10:15 Hrs
|Sectoral Session I: Digital Dividend - In Conversation
|BSNL CMD Anupam Shrivastava Speech in conversation with Abhishek Telang
|BSNL CMD Anupam Shrivastava Interview
|10:20 - 10:45 Hrs
|Sectoral Session II: Rural Resurgence - Panel discussion
|Bridging Bharat-India Gap: Doubling Farmers' Income - Panel discussion to be done by Mritunjay Jha
|Vijay Sardana, Agri Expert; Dhanuka Chairman R G Aggarwal; Pasha Patel, Chairman, CACP, Maharashtra
|10:45 - 11:00
|Sectoral Session II: Rural Resurgence - Keynote Address
|S.K. Pattanayak, Secretary, Depeartment of Agriculture Cooperation & Farmer’s Welfare
|S.K. Pattanayak, Secretary, Depeartment of Agriculture Cooperation & Farmer’s Welfare
|11:00 - 11:30 Hrs
|Sectoral Session III: Affordable Housing - Panel Discussion
|Housing Gets Real - Panel discussion to be done by Abhishek Telang
|Mr Geetambar Anand, Chairman, CREDAI; Aditya Birla Housing Finance CEO; NBCC Chairman Anoop Kumar Mittal; Muddasir Zaidi, ED North, Knight Frank
|11:30 - 11:55 Hrs
|Sectoral Session III: Affordable Housing - Keynote Address
|Minister speech
|Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs
|12:00
|Vote of Thanks
|Conclusion of Part I of Conclave
|Zee News Part Starts
|12:45 - 14:00 Hrs
|Session breaks for Lunch
|Networking Lunch
|14:00 - 14:45 Hrs
|Registration
|Delegates assemble for second part of Conclave
|14:45 - 14:55 Hrs
|New India by 2022 Session: Sankalp Se Siddhi Tak
|Welcome Address by Zee News
|15:00 - 15:45 Hrs
|New India Resolve
|15:45 - 16:30 Hrs
|In Conversation with Minister on Performance of Modi Government
|16:30 - 18:00 Hrs
|Taking Stock of 4 Years of Governance
|18:00 - 18:15 Hrs
|Hi-Tea & Snacks
|18:15 - 19:00 Hrs
|In Conversation with BJP President Amit Shah
|19:00 - 20:00 Hrs
|Modi @ 4: Hits & Misses - The Way Ahead
|20:00 - 20:10 Hrs
|Conclave Concludes
|Vote of Thanks by Zee Media Anchor
|20:10 Hrs Onwards
|Networking
|Cocktails & Dinner
The conclave will end with BJP chief Amit Shah outlining his party and the BJP-led NDA government's views of variuos issues before the country.