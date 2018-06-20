Zee News India Ka DNA 2019 Conclave complete schedule and curtain raiser

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News India Ka DNA 2019 Conclave on June 20 (Wednesday) will see top politicians and business leaders discuss the current situation of the country. From the political developments in Jammu and Kashmir to the state of the economy and the next Lok Sabha elections scheduled in 2019, the leaders will put forth their views on a wide range of issues.

Zee News India Ka DNA 2019 Conclave on June 20 (Wednesday) will see top politicians and business leaders discuss the current situation of the country. From the political developments in Jammu and Kashmir to the state of the economy and the next Lok Sabha elections scheduled in 2019, the leaders will put forth their views on a wide range of issues at the conclave being held at Hotel Taj Palace in New Delhi.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Amit Shah will be the chief guest with the list of politicians also include former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, former Bihar minister Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi,Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, UP Congress president Raj Babbar, Union Ministers Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, Kiren Rijiju and Prakash Javadekar.

Schedule of political discussions:

1 to 1.45 pm Akhilesh Yadav - Top leaders of Mahagathbandhan

1.45 to 2.30 pm Tejashwi Yadav - Top leaders of Mahagathbandhan

2.30 to 3pm Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi - Can the party/ alliance that has Muslim support win in 2019?

3 to 3.50 pm Inam un Nabi, Shabnam Lone, Sudhanshu Trivedi, DP Singh, Shakeel Ahmed - Situation in Kashmir

4 to 4.20 pm Prakash Javadekar - How Modi plans to take on the Mahagathbandhan?

4.20 to 4.55 pm Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore/ Kiren Rijiju - BJP's political fitness

5 to 5.30 PM Ram Madhav - Modi's masterstroke on Kashmir

5.30 to 6.35PM Panel discussion - Nupur Sharma, Sambit Patra, Rakesh Sinha, Zafar Sareshwala, Ragini Nayak, Meem Afzal, Saira Shah Halim, Sanjana

6.40 to 6.55pm Manoj Tiwari

7 to 7.45 pm Randeep Singh Surjewala, Raj Babbar - Can Comgress make a comeback in 2019?

8 to 8.45pm Amit Shah

Time Session Session Description Panellists/Speakers
08:45 Hrs Registration Delegates assemble Front Desk
09:10 - 09:15 Hrs Inaugural Session Welcome Address by Zee Media  
09:15 - 09:40 Hrs   Inauguration (lamp lighting) followed by Performance by Sadhya  
09:45 - 10:15 Hrs Sectoral Session I: Digital Dividend - In Conversation BSNL CMD Anupam Shrivastava Speech in conversation with Abhishek Telang BSNL CMD Anupam Shrivastava Interview
10:20 - 10:45 Hrs Sectoral Session II: Rural Resurgence - Panel discussion Bridging Bharat-India Gap: Doubling Farmers' Income - Panel discussion to be done by Mritunjay Jha Vijay Sardana, Agri Expert; Dhanuka Chairman R G Aggarwal; Pasha Patel, Chairman, CACP, Maharashtra
10:45 - 11:00 Sectoral Session II: Rural Resurgence - Keynote Address S.K. Pattanayak, Secretary, Depeartment of Agriculture Cooperation & Farmer’s Welfare S.K. Pattanayak, Secretary, Depeartment of Agriculture Cooperation & Farmer’s Welfare
11:00 - 11:30 Hrs Sectoral Session III: Affordable Housing - Panel Discussion Housing Gets Real - Panel discussion to be done by Abhishek Telang Mr Geetambar Anand, Chairman, CREDAI; Aditya Birla Housing Finance CEO; NBCC Chairman Anoop Kumar Mittal; Muddasir Zaidi, ED North, Knight Frank
11:30 - 11:55 Hrs Sectoral Session III: Affordable Housing - Keynote Address Minister speech Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs
12:00 Vote of Thanks Conclusion of Part I of Conclave  
Zee News Part Starts      
12:45 - 14:00 Hrs Session breaks for Lunch Networking Lunch  
14:00 - 14:45 Hrs Registration Delegates assemble for second part of Conclave  
14:45 - 14:55 Hrs New India by 2022 Session: Sankalp Se Siddhi Tak Welcome Address by Zee News  
15:00 - 15:45 Hrs   New India Resolve  
15:45 - 16:30 Hrs   In Conversation with Minister on Performance of Modi Government  
16:30 - 18:00 Hrs   Taking Stock of 4 Years of Governance  
18:00 - 18:15 Hrs   Hi-Tea & Snacks  
18:15 - 19:00 Hrs   In Conversation with BJP President Amit Shah  
19:00 - 20:00 Hrs   Modi @ 4: Hits & Misses - The Way Ahead  
20:00 - 20:10 Hrs Conclave Concludes Vote of Thanks by Zee Media Anchor  
20:10 Hrs Onwards Networking Cocktails & Dinner  

The conclave will end with BJP chief Amit Shah outlining his party and the BJP-led NDA government's views of variuos issues before the country.

