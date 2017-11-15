Zee News journalists attacked by Congress workers while filming 'Game of Gujarat'

NEW DELHI/JAMNAGAR: Zee News journalists and the production team were attacked by several Congress workers in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Tuesday evening. The incident took place when the crew was filming the talk show 'Game of Gujarat' and questions on Hardik Patel's sex CDs cropped up during the discussion.

Angry Congress workers, including women, attacked the journalists, created a ruckus and destroyed property.

The party workers attacked anchor Aman Chopra, reporter Vishal Pandey and other members of the Zee crew. They further asked the channel to stop filming.

Meanwhile, Congress leadership is yet to respond to the incident.

Party Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury said she wasn't aware of the incident. Commenting on Hardik's tape, she said the PAAS leader is a bachelor and can very well spend time with women.

Congress national spokesperson Meem Afzal also claimed he was not aware of the incident.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar, communication cell head Randeep Singh Surjewala and MLA Akhilesh Pratap Singh refused to comment on the incident.