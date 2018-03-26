ZEE5 launches large bouquet of original shows in multiple Indian languages

Mumbai: ZEE5 on Monday launched a large bouquet of original shows across many languages. Some of the shows are - Life Sahi Hai, Lock Down, The Story and Babbar ka Tabbar.

Many actors attended the star-studded launch.

On February 14, 2018, Amit Goenka, CEO, ZEE International and Z5 Global had announced the launch of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd’s brand new digital entertainment platform ZEE5.

ZEE5 is a one-stop digital destination for ZEE Entertainment, a global media and entertainment powerhouse. It addresses the entertainment demands of a 'new India' that is increasingly digital savvy and globally connected, yet fundamentally rooted in its culture, an official release had said.

With ‘language’ as the core proposition embodied in the entire content and user experience, ZEE5 truly caters to an India without boundaries, it had added. “With the launch of ZEE5 we see ourselves catapulting into the next phase of growth,” Amit Goenka had said.

ZEE5 offers viewers a completely integrated entertainment offering with both on-demand and Live TV. It comes packed with 1,00,000 hours of 'on demand' content, including exclusive originals, Indian and international movies and TV Shows, music, and health and lifestyle videos across languages.

Viewers can watch content across genres in many languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi. They can also choose their preferred display language from among English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi.