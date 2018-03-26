ZEE5 launches large bouquet of original shows in multiple Indian languages
ZEE5 is a one-stop digital destination for ZEE Entertainment.
Mumbai: ZEE5 on Monday launched a large bouquet of original shows across many languages. Some of the shows are - Life Sahi Hai, Lock Down, The Story and Babbar ka Tabbar.
The @Life_SahiHai 2 trailer has left everyone breathless! Everyone’s now ready for the Bakchodi! #ZEE5Originals @SuhailNayyar #TarunJain #VaibhavRajGupta pic.twitter.com/rBKZJcAHpa
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 26, 2018
There are countless way to make or remake music and the #Lockdown trailer just gave everyone the feels! #ZEE5Originals @Its_Badshah @raftaarmusic @gurpreetsbhasin pic.twitter.com/06ChSg2rC3
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 26, 2018
Story hai toh badi acchi! Par jhooti hai ya sacchi, you decide! #ZEE5Originals @vyas_sumeet @ReallySwara pic.twitter.com/XcpAf1g1EU
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 26, 2018
Aa reha hai #BabbarKaTabbar! #ZEE5Originals @theanshumanjha @iavneetkaur pic.twitter.com/fu22mE5wpj
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 26, 2018
#SoneBhiDoYaaron ya #Tamashree?? #ZEE5 par choice hi choice hai! #ZEE5Originals @nouwwwin @maanvigagroo pic.twitter.com/HeAfEsBlmr
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 26, 2018
It will keep you guessing! #TableNo5 #ZEE5Originals @swanandkirkire pic.twitter.com/wyOgKtizbE
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 26, 2018
You have to travel #ZeroKMS to enjoy their sensational trailer! Let us know what was the one thing in the trailer that stood out for you? #ZEE5Originals pic.twitter.com/Ui7EAuhH0O
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 26, 2018
Not many can lift their career the way #KarenjitKaur did! #ZEE5Originals pic.twitter.com/4zu9ZLtseI
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 26, 2018
Be very careful! #Mehmaan #ZEE5Originals pic.twitter.com/FD08s5aWUP
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 26, 2018
Many actors attended the star-studded launch.
The ever stylish @SunnyLeone aka #KarenjitKaur is here and she looks absolutely stunning! #ZEE5Originals pic.twitter.com/gcGHZHoW0c
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 26, 2018
Say hi to @theanshumanjha & @iavneetkaur #ZEE5Originals pic.twitter.com/36iX73HYsj
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 26, 2018
The @Life_SahiHai stars have finally made their way to the red carpet and they look like the dudes we want to chill with! #LifeSahiHai #ZEE5Originals pic.twitter.com/hOqifipJpk
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 26, 2018
We’re soooooo red carpet ready and so is #RupaliBhosle! #ZEE5Originals pic.twitter.com/e4eZ3uGjSH
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 26, 2018
Look who is here @vyas_sumeet pic.twitter.com/oIj5PbgNcf
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 26, 2018
This is what style goals looks like folks! @raimasen #ZEE5Originals pic.twitter.com/gLr2WEvCJw
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 26, 2018
There are countless way to make or remake music and the #Lockdown trailer just gave everyone the feels! #ZEE5Originals @Its_Badshah @raftaarmusic @gurpreetsbhasin pic.twitter.com/06ChSg2rC3
— ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) March 26, 2018
On February 14, 2018, Amit Goenka, CEO, ZEE International and Z5 Global had announced the launch of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd’s brand new digital entertainment platform ZEE5.
ZEE5 is a one-stop digital destination for ZEE Entertainment, a global media and entertainment powerhouse. It addresses the entertainment demands of a 'new India' that is increasingly digital savvy and globally connected, yet fundamentally rooted in its culture, an official release had said.
With ‘language’ as the core proposition embodied in the entire content and user experience, ZEE5 truly caters to an India without boundaries, it had added. “With the launch of ZEE5 we see ourselves catapulting into the next phase of growth,” Amit Goenka had said.
ZEE5 offers viewers a completely integrated entertainment offering with both on-demand and Live TV. It comes packed with 1,00,000 hours of 'on demand' content, including exclusive originals, Indian and international movies and TV Shows, music, and health and lifestyle videos across languages.
Viewers can watch content across genres in many languages - English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi. They can also choose their preferred display language from among English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi.