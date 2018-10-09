हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zika virus outbreak: Know the signs and symptoms

The outbreak of Zika virus disease (ZVD) in India has authorities grappling to contain the disease. At least 29 cases have been reported so far from Rajasthan alone. Even as the Prime Minister's office ordered a comprehensive report on the matter, Health Minister JP Nadda has asked people not to panic. 

Representational Image

A mosquito-borne disease transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, Zika virus disease is usually mild and requires no specific treatment. 

Below, we list the symptoms of Zika virus:

1. Symptoms of Zika virus are similar to dengue fever and includes fever, skin rashes, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain, malaise, and headache

2. These symptoms are usually mild and last for two to seven days. 

3. Aedes mosquitoes bite during day time and only one out of four infected people develops symptoms of the disease.

4. Pregnant women in general, including those who develop symptoms of Zika virus infection, should see their health-care provider for close monitoring of their pregnancy.  

