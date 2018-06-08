हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ZIMA launches Exclusive Journalism Programme in partnership with Zee Media / DNA linked to employment

The 9-month Certificate programme in Journalism launched by ZIMA includes a 3-month internship in an actual newsroom, during which students will be paid a stipend.

NOIDA: The ZIMA School of Journalism has launched an exclusive 9-month Certificate programme in Journalism at its Noida campus on Friday in collaboration with Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL), India’s largest news network. 

The 9-month course includes a 3-month internship in an actual newsroom, during which students will be paid a stipend. Loan facilities through Essel Finance are also available to those who may wish to opt for it.
 
Students are enrolled after an extremely rigorous Potential Assessment that comprises news based written tests in English, Hindi & anyone Regional Language, Live video shot into Camera and culminates with an interview by senior Editors of Zee Media/DNA. 

Those successfully completing the 9-month course, will get opportunities to work with Zee Media /DNA in various capacities.
 
Pedagogy is designed to ensure students are groomed as multi-format, multi-lingual journalists and trained in the latest trends and technologies within media, including Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality etc. 

Classes will be taken by established names of the academia as well as industry, supplemented by guest lectures and internships; thus ensuring a very strong industry interface. This course thus addresses the growing concern that students may not be industry-ready. 
 
While the batch at Noida has commenced, a similar initiative is planned in Mumbai, with enrolments on in full swing.
 
Sushil Joshi, Chief Human Resources Officer, CHRO, Zee Media Corporation Limited (ZMCL) stated, “We are very selective about entry standards into the course & select only those who have high natural aptitude so that we can transform a rough diamond into a polished diamond ie.  top class new-age Multi-Format – Multi Lingual journalist for Zee Media & DNA . Hence, the course design is highly experiential & practical oriented. This course will be the route through which Zee Media & DNA will build its own Young Journalist pipeline’’. 
 
Those interested to enrol in the courses can contact yogesh.lad@zeemedia.esselgroup.com / diana.chettiar@dnaindia.net at Mumbai; ….. for Noida, …. for Jaipur.

