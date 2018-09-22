हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian gymnasts to undergo selection trials ahead of Doha World Championships

Gymnasts, Dipa Karmakar and Rakesh Patra alongside other top Indian gymnasts are set to feature in selection trials for the 48th Artistic Gymnastic World Championship in Doha. 

Image Courtesy: Reuters

Gymnasts, Dipa Karmakar and Rakesh Patra alongside other top Indian gymnasts are set to feature in selection trials for the 48th Artistic Gymnastic World Championship in Doha. 

"A selection trial has been scheduled on September 29 and 30 to select the team for the World Championship," Indian gymnastics coach GS Bawa told news agency PTI.

The trials, scheduled for September 29-30, conducted by Sports Authority of India will confirm the gymnasts who make the cut for the showpiece event. However, the last date for sending entries ‘by names’ to the tournament organisers is September 25. 

"A maximum of six members -- three boys and three girls -- will be selected for the World Championship," Bawa said.

Earlier in September, the Indian gymnasts suffered a huge setback after sports ministry had reportedly refused to clear the team for the Bulgarian World Championships after a tussle with Gymnastic Federation of India (GFI), which was de-recognised and stood suspended as per the National Sports Code. 

The Artistic Gymnastics World Championships will play an important role for the Indian gymnasts’ ahead of the Stuttgart World Championship, which will serve as the qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

(With Agency inputs)

