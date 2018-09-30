हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Deepika Kumari

India's Deepika Kumari wins bronze at Archery World Cup Finals

Indian archer Deepika Kumari on Sunday clinched a bronze medal in the Archery World Cup Finals in Turkey. It was Kumari’s fifth podium finish in the World Cup Finals. 

File Image

Indian archer Deepika Kumari on Sunday clinched a bronze medal in the Archery World Cup Finals in Turkey. It was Kumari’s fifth podium finish in World Cup Finals. 

The seasoned archer put up a stunning performance to beat Germany’s Lisa Unruh in a nervy third-place clash. Deepika and Lisa scored 5-5 at the end of five sets, pushing the match to a shoot-off. Both the players shot a 9 but Kumari emerged as the winner as her arrow was closer to the centre.  

"Most of the times, I end up losing a shoot-off so I started panicking. I told myself, 'I will accept whatever be the result. I will just give my best shot. I'm satisfied with the arrow," Deepika said after the win. 

"Before the Asian Games, I had dengue fever and then I lost my strength. I could not even draw my bow. After the Asian Games, I took a break of 15 days before coming here," Kumari, who had to return from the Indonesia Asian Games without a medal, said.

The Indian contingent concluded their tournament with one silver and two bronze medals in their kitty.

(With Agency inputs)

