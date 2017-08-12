close
AI more concerning than North Korea: Elon Musk

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that people should be more concerned with Artificial Intelligence (AI) than the risk posed by escalating tensions with North Korea, the media reported.

IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 14:02

Washington: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said that people should be more concerned with Artificial Intelligence (AI) than the risk posed by escalating tensions with North Korea, the media reported.

"If you`re not concerned about AI safety, you should be. Vastly more risk than North Korea," Musk tweeted on Friday.

Musk`s comments were in reference to his non-profit start-up, OpenAI, defeating several of the world`s best players at a video game, reports The Hill magazine.

Musk has called for regulation of AI in the past, saying just last month that regulation is needed now or "by the time we are reactive in AI regulation, it`s too late".

His comments also follow heightened tensions between the US and North Korea.

The communist regime has continued testing and expanding its nuclear programme, reporting this week that it can now fit nuclear warheads on missiles.

 

