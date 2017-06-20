close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Airbag maker Takata dives 20% on bankruptcy fears

Takata shares dived again on Tuesday, losing one-third of their value in just two days of trading on reports the troubled airbag maker will file for bankruptcy protection and sell its assets to a US company.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 13:01

Tokyo: Takata shares dived again on Tuesday, losing one-third of their value in just two days of trading on reports the troubled airbag maker will file for bankruptcy protection and sell its assets to a US company.

The embattled stock finished the day at 324 yen (USD 2.90), tumbling by nearly 20 percent -- its maximum daily loss limit -- on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, after it plunged 16.5 percent yesterday.

TAGS

Takata CorpTakata defective air bagair bag inflatorsTakata bankruptcyKey Safety Systems IncTakata shares

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

RIL&#039;s KGD6 investment to up its regulatory exposure: Moody&#039;s
Companies

RIL's KGD6 investment to up its regulatory exposure: M...

Barclays, former bosses, charged over 2008 Qatar fundraising
International Business

Barclays, former bosses, charged over 2008 Qatar fundraisin...

GST rollout: Special programme in Parliament on June 30 midnight; President to unveil India&#039;s new tax regime on July 1
Economy

GST rollout: Special programme in Parliament on June 30 mid...

ISB students get 1113 job offers; Rs 22 lakh average salary
Companies

ISB students get 1113 job offers; Rs 22 lakh average salary

Companies

Top Chinese firm signs MoU with Adani group to invest $300...

Online banking security incidents come with $1.8 mn price tag for banks
Personal Finance

Online banking security incidents come with $1.8 mn price t...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video